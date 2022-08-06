Funeral services for Bernice Dunlap, 91, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Viss Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Dunlap died Aug. 2, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born May 18, 1931, in Calhoun County, Miss., to the late Clarence and Alberta Chapman Fisk.
Bernice was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She will be deeply missed and always remembered.
Mrs. Dunlap was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Alberta Chapman Fisk; and her son, James Ronald Holstine.
Bernice is survived by her husband of 56 years, Leland Dunlap; daughters, Kathy Holstine and Tonya Knapp; sisters, Claudette White, Judy Stamper, Nell Daughtry, and Edith Coonce; one brother, Floyd Fisk; grandchildren, Brooke Holstine Pomerenk, Lance Butterfield, and Madison Knapp; great-grandhchildren, Emmalyn Bannister, Stella Pomerenk, Sophie Pomerenk, and Adriann James Butterfield; and a host of nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.