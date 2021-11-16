Funeral services for Bertha Mae Burkes, 89, of Harker Heights will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Chisholm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories in Killeen.
Mrs. Burkes died Nov. 10, 2021, in Harker Heights. She was born Aug. 29, 1932, in Marion Alabama.
A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service.
