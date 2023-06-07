A celebration of life for Beth E. Ware will be held at noon Friday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Ware died on May 22, 2023. She was born Sept. 15, 1932, in Eagle Township, Kansas.
Beth is survived by her daughters Rena Shivar and her husband, Glenn, Rhonda Green, Tina Quinn and her husband, Mike, their many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Aside from the children she doted on, Beth is survived by two sisters, Ruth Nome Layton and Carol Eason and three devoted care-givers, Dianna Ade, Terry Hall, and Katheren Henry.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
