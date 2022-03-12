Funeral services for Beth Ray will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 211 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove. A committal service will be held from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen.
Mrs. Ray died March 8, 2022, at her home.
Beth was a devoted military wife, mother and grandmother. In Copperas Cove she was a respected real estate agent and broker. She volunteered for 25 years at Metroplex Hospital (now AdventHealth).
She was an athlete who enjoyed tumbling, baseball, skiing, tennis, bowling and golf at different times of her life. She was a compassionate supporter of Wounded Warrior.
Her family was not her only love; she was crazy for the Dallas Cowboys.
Mom and Dad are now dancing to “Sentimental Journey” together in Heaven.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Ursula, caregiver Kim and handyman Larry.
Beth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, retired Col. William B. Ray; her father, John Wicks, and her mother, Jean Wicks; her brother Billy Wicks; and her sister Dorothy Cooksey.
Beth is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Pattie) Anne Knapp of Georgetown, Mary Lee Wallace (Jim) of Houston, and Dori Ray Mistic (Timothy) of Copperas Cove; her sister Johnnie Lynn Raymond of Oregon; her grandchildren, Mark William Knapp (Heather) of Leesburg, Va., Lisa Hargus (Konrad Meissner) of Brooklyn, New York, Maribeth Brown (Aaron) of Temple, and Molly Chandler of Copperas Cove; her step-grandchildren, Jessica Mistic Jackson (Jarryd) of Copperas Cove, and Samantha Mistic of Lampasas; her great-grandchildren, Maximillian Meissner, Patricia, Katie and Anna Beth Brown, Rowan Knapp, and Michael and Charlotte Chandler; and her step-great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Elise, Elijah and Elizabeth Jackson; as well as many other family members and friends.
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Ray family.
