A memorial visitation for retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bethel Ray Walkup, 87, will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Bluebonnet Parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco. Private inurnment will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Walkup died Sept. 1, 2022, from Parkinson’s disease.
He was born Dec. 17, 1934, in Clarita, Oklahoma, to Roy and Mary Walkup.
After 31 years of service, he retired from the Army, where he worked on air defense guided missile systems. Following his retirement from the Army, he went back to school and earned his B.S. in Management from Park University and an M.A. in Business and Management from Webster University. He then taught Business Management for 10 years at both Park University and Southwest Institute in El Paso.
Ray was preceded in death by his sons James Ray, Thomas Patrick and his wife, Norma.
Survivors include his daughters Linda Kay Rothblatt, Karen Hester, his step-daughter Anne Mickleburgh, and many grandchildren.
In a show of support, the family has suggested the Parkinson’s Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org, for memorial contributions.
