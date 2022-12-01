Memorial services for Bette Jane Lucas, 91, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Mrs. Lucas died Nov. 16, 2022.
She was born Dec. 29, 1930, to John Francis Whelan and Mary Ellen Murphy Whelan in Schenectady, New York.
Bette graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1948. Bette married Edward, the love of her life, in 1952. In 1971 they moved to Auburn, New York, where she resided until making her final move to Harker Heights in 1997.
In addition to raising her own five kids, Bette’s greatest joy was being active and present in her grandkids’ and great-grandkids’ lives. She spent her summers traveling to care for and spend time with all the babies. At home, you could find her at her table in the kitchen reading and watching the hummingbirds through the window.
Bette devoted her life to loving others. She was a stand-in mother and grandmother to so many. Her love for God was made evident in her love for people. That love lives on in those that had the privilege of knowing her.
Mrs. Lucas was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Whelan; her husband, Edward Lucas; and her siblings, Virginia Miller, Isabelle Root, Lawrence “Mike” Whelan, Margaret “Peg” DeBraccio, Dorothy Jutton and John “Jack” Whelan.
She is survived by her children, Mary Ellen Lucas Gaddy (Dave), James Lucas (Rita), Michael Lucas (Joan), Robert “Bob” Lucas (Beth), and Susan Lucas Bryant; her 14 grandchildren; her 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
