A Mass of Christian Burial for Bette Ware, 86, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m., Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial following at Copperas Cove City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and a vigil service with a rosary will follow at 6:30 p.m. at Viss Family Funeral Home on Thursday in Copperas Cove.
Ms. Ware died Jan. 17, 2021, in Killeen at Advent Health.
Bette was born in Greenfield, Mass., on the family farm to the late Antonio and Elizabeth Unaitis Horta. She rode the train every day to school and graduated from St. Michael Catholic School in North Hampton, Mass. in 1952. In high school, she was an avid basketball player. Bette loved sports and enjoyed coaching children.
After high school, she went on to North Hampton Commercial College, then obtained a position at the accounting department at Greenfield Tap and Die Corp. The next year in 1953, she met Lesly Franklin Ware, Jr., and they married on Sept. 4, 1954.
Les was in the National Guard and later went on active duty in 1961. Bette supported her husband throughout his many military assignments. She truly loved when they were stationed overseas.
They settled in Copperas Cove in 1982. Bette filled her time working at the Central Accounting Office on Fort Hood from 1976 to 1990 before finding her true love in volunteering.
Bette was active in Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers, Holy Family Catholic Church as a Eucharistic Minister and other positions, Fort Hood Thrift Store, and supported many other non-profit organizations. She loved dancing, the beach, playing the piano, gardening, and reading a good romance novel with a great glass of wine. She was also known for rescuing animals as well as anyone who needed family; all were welcome in her home.
Bette and Les loved to camp and travel, and she lived a life that revolved around her family.
Bette was preceded in death by her parents; son, Anthony “Tony” Ware; and a brother, Raymond Horta.
Bette is survived by her husband of 66 wonderful years, Les Ware; children, LuAnn Patrick and husband, Michael, Michelle MacDonald and Ronny Wade Wells, Christine Lewis and husband, William, Michael Ware, Christopher Ware and wife, Dana; aunt, Edith Johnson; siblings, Cheryl Horta, Mark Horta and wife, Linda; grandchildren, Cody Patrick, Kimberly Aranda, Chance Ware, Billy MacDonald, John MacDonald, Jeffery MacDonald, Leslee Johnson, Brandon Ware, Joshua Thomas Ware, Jace & Jett Ware, Shelby Ware; great-grandchildren, Nathanial, Daniella, Alexander, Angel, Emma, Amme, Bryson, Ellie, Everlee, Kaili, Trevor, Colton, Karter, Eli.
Pallbearers include: Jeffery MacDonald, John MacDonald, Billy MacDonald, Chance Ware, Brandon Ware, J.T. Ware, Jace Ware, and Jett Ware.
Honorary pallbearers include: Cody Patrick, Kimberly Aranda, Leslee Johnson, and Shelby Ware
In lieu of memorials, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
