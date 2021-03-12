Funeral services for Betty Claudine McCutcheon, 91, will be held at 11 a.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. McCutcheon died Feb. 26, 2021, in Copperas Cove.
She was born Jan. 24, 1930, in Bisbee, Arizona, to Willie (Bill) Biddy and Gladys Leona (Prewitt) Biddy of Lampasas.
She earned her diploma from Lampasas High School and attended Jackson Business School.
Betty married Fred W. McCutcheon in 1947 while he was stationed at Fort Hood, later traveling to different states and two tours in Germany. They eventually retired while returning to live in Copperas Cove in 1961.
Betty worked in the food industry and as an administrative assistant for Civil Service at Fort Hood.
She loved her cats and dogs, traveling, reading, creating ceramics, Spring Ho in Lampasas and especially her extensive family.
Betty’s parents, grandparents and great-grandparents were from Lampasas on her father’s side and Llano on her mother’s side of the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred McCutcheon; one daughter and one son; her parents, Bill and Gladys Biddy; brothers John Biddy and Donald Biddy.
Survivors include one brother, Wayne Biddy, of Midlothian; her daughter, Carol McCutcheon Hawkins; her son, Robert Fred McCutcheon (spouse, Jackie McCutcheon); six grandchildren — Jim Hawkins, Keri Hawkins Lumpkin, Michael Hawkins, Mark Hawkins, Shawnda McCutcheon Chain, Jill McCutcheon; seven great-grandchildren, — Mateo Chain, Evan Chain, Gracelyn Pettigrew, Jack Hawkins, Caroline Hawkins, Connor Lumpkin, Cameron Lumpkin; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held Friday at the funeral home.
Serving as pallbearers are Jeffery Arden Biddy, Evan Alexandre Chain, Mateo Alexandre Chain, Mark William Hawkins, Robert James Hawkins Jr., Robert Wayne Pettigrew, William Raymond Biddy, Michael John Hawkins and Jason Richard Lumpkin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to Texas Humane Heroes, https://humaneheroes.org/ or to a charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the McCutcheon family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.