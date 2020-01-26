Private services for Betty Louis Spielman, 86, of Killeen, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Spielman died Dec. 10, 2019, in Killeen. She was born Nov. 21, 1933, in Handcock, Md.
Mrs. Spielman worked at CTC from 1972 to 1991 as manager for intuitional supply and later worked for Dr. Rodney Morris and Dr. George Rebeca.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 69 years, Denver Spielman Sr.; her sons, Denver Spielman Jr. and James Spielman; her daughter, Katrina Spielman; and her sisters, Peggy Caddie, Eilene Block, and Sue Burleson.
Mrs. Spielman is survived by son Jonn Spielman, daughter Krystal Habisch, two granddaughters and two grandsons.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.