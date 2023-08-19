Graveside services for Betty Louise Mosher, 88, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Mosher died Aug. 14, 2023.
She was born in Temple, Ga., to Herbert Lee Boone and Arrie Belle Boone.
While growing up, Betty worked with the family in the fields on farms as sharecroppers. In 1956, Betty moved to Texas where she lived out her life. After moving to Texas, Betty worked in the moving and storage business and was a member of the Copperas Cove Police Alumni Association. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, puzzles and gardening.
Mrs. Mosher was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Mosher; one daughter, Connie; brothers, Jay B and Jessie L. Boone; and her parents.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Marie Barrington; granddaughters, Heather Barrington and Melissa Barrington; four great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons; her step-daughter, Susan; grandchildren, Courtney and Ryan; one great-granddaughter; two great-grandsons; two brothers, Harvey and Malcolm Boone; and one sister, Ella Metzger.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Mosher family.
