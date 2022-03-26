Funeral services and celebration of life for Betty Szczepanski will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Killeen.
Mrs. Szczepanski died March, 12, 2022, after years of battling many illnesses.
She was born July 5, 1939, in Warsaw, N.Y., to Peter and Margaret (Mead) Nimsker.
Betty married Bob on Dec. 27, 1958, at St Agnes Catholic Church in Buffalo, N.Y., where they met as teenagers.
They traveled the world during Bob’s 22-years in the Army while raising three loving daughters, Valerie, Vicki and Vanessa, before Bob retired from Fort Hood in 1977. They moved to Florida to be near family. In 2001, after Vicki’s untimely death, they returned to Killeen to live out their retirement in their dream home on the same street as their other daughters.
Betty enjoyed many more years of traveling, cruising, quilting and teaching quilting in Killeen until Bob passed away in March 2014. She was an avid reader, a talented cook, a great friend to many and a faithful servant of God.
Betty took her last breath with her eldest daughter and caregiver, Valerie, sister, Mary, brother in law, Duane, Grandson, Chad, and faithful puppy, Molly, by her side. She was peacefully reunited with her soul mate, Bob, and daughter, Vicki.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Peter & Margaret Nimsker; her brother, Ronnie Nimsker; her loving daughter, Vicki Lingerfelt; and her sweet grandson, J. Eric Woodburn.
She is survived by loving daughters Valerie (David) Pierce and Vanessa (Tony); younger sisters Mary (Duane) Morgan and Judy Persichini; grandchildren Chad, Steven, Wayne and Lizzie; and five great-grandchildren.
Please share any memorials or photos at https://killeen.harpertalasek.com/obituary/Betty-Szczepanski
No flowers, please. Donations may be made to Betty’s home church, FUMC Killeen.
