Betty White

A Celebration of Life Service for Betty Louise Ross White, 72, of Killeen, will be noon Saturday, at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will follow at Bartlett City Cemetery, Bartlett.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
