Services for Beulah Marie Pittman, 95, of Killeen will be held at noon Tuesday at Marlboro Heights Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Pittman died April 25, 2022, in Killeen.
Visitation will be held from 11 to 11:55 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
