Beverly Escobedo

A celebration of life for Beverly Janette “BJ” “Bev” Escobedo, 61, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. Interment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Escobedo died April, 11, 2022, in Killeen.
She was born March 24, 1961, to Melvin Hill and Ocise Lee Gadison in Davilla.
Beverly went to schools in Bartlett and graduated from Bartlett High School in 1979. She worked for H-E-B for over 40 years in Temple and Killeen, most recently as a deli lead. She met and married Manuel Escobedo Jr. on Oct. 19, 1996.
Beverly had a heart of gold, loved to go to bingo, being around her family and playing basketball, where she won two 3-on-3 tournaments.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Manuel Escobedo Jr. of Killeen; daughters, Doshanda Thomas, Erika Rodriguez (Miguel), and Denise Escobedo, all of Killeen; brother, Samuel Yett of Pflugerville; sisters, Francis Williams and Thelma Adams, both of Aurora, Colo.; sister Rosemary Lewis of Holland; sister Barbara Burleson, of Temple; sister Dora Mayse of Denver, Colo.; and sister Brenda Jones (Franklin) of Davilla; sisters-in-law, Dora Fino (Noe) and Gloria Cansino; brother-in-law, Henry Head Jr.; grandchildren, Alexus, Shamarr, MarcQuell, Dyynieshaa, Devon, Angel, Gabriel, Ceasar and Alberto; great-grandchildren Jahmir, Kamilla and My’kell; and a host of friends and other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home.
Memorial guestbook may be found at www.branforddawsonfuneralhome.com.
