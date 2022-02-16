BEVERLY JEANNE WICKERSHAM
Beverly Jeanne Wickersham passed away on February 10, 2022. Beverly was born in Livingston, Texas to George Radney and Waurine (Snelling) Thomason on January 29, 1937. Upon completion of high school in Livingston, she graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education with a minor in English. She earned a Masters of Arts degree in English and Secondary Education from Sam Houston State University. The first portion of her career was teaching first, fifth and sixth grade in a one room classroom in Camden, Texas. After a few years she went on to teach fifth grade in the Austin and Dallas public schools. In 1975 she moved to Killeen, Texas where she taught freshman and sophomore English, Developmental Reading, Children’s Literature, Adolescent Literature and Advanced Grammar at Central Texas College.
Beverly loved to garden and went on to complete the Bell County Master Gardeners program in 2007. In 2008, she assisted in the development of the City of Killeen Municipal Court Garden, sharing her passion for growing and tending plants and vegetables with others. As a life-long learner, she went back to school to complete a graduate field botany course at Sul Ross State University collecting plants for the herbarium at Sul Ross, the third largest herbarium in the state.
She leaves behind her daughter, Leah Elizabeth Wickersham-Fish, her husband Wade Fish and a granddaughter, Harper from Rockwall, Texas along with many cousins and relatives. Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Ben Hite Wickersham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
