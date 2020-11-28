Memorial services for Beverly Janet Sperling, 73, of Copperas Cove, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Sperling died Nov. 12, 2020, at her home in Copperas Cove.
She was born Sept. 29, 1947, in South Africa,
Born in South Africa, where she lived her early life and archived her teaching degree at Cape Town University where she later became Principal for Cape Town school for the deaf. Beverly then moved to Olivia to live with her parents, Tommy and Joy Bryant where she than became a US citizen in the early 90s. Beverly once again became a teacher in a private school and also started her music school in Port Lavaca. Later she then started her career as a Preneed/Aftercare Specialist and took up residency in Central Texas where she worked for Harper Talasek Funeral Homes.
Mrs. Sperling is preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband William “Bud” Sperling of Copperas Cove, daughter Sharleen Story (Adam) of New Castel Colorado, Gideon DeVilliers of Copperas Cove, and Grandson Rowan Story. Also by Chris and Rebecca Sperling and granddaughter Elisabeth Rose of Round Rock, Ryan and Dee Sperling and Grandson Logan of St Cloud Florida, and leaves behind many loving friends.
Heaven has gained another angel with a beautiful smile and an unconditional kindness to all...including her beloved pets Elvis, Paris, Dylan and Sir PePe.
