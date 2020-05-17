Private funeral services for Billie Faye Rucker, 95, of Killeen, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. An interment open to the public will follow at Killeen City Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Mrs. Rucker died May 15, 2020, at her home. She was born July 6, 1924, in Elijah Community to T.J. (Jeff) and Margaret Allman.
Billie’s family bought land in the Clear Creek Community where the whole family raised and picked cotton. Billie attended Clear Creek School, going through all 12 grades in the same building.
Billie married her husband, H.F. Rucker Jr., on Aug. 31, 1945. Together, they built a floor-covering business and apartment units.
Billie was an excellent seamstress, making clothes, costumes and vests for family and friends.
Billie and her husband loved to attend Astro and Ranger games, follow famous pitcher Nolan Ryan. After H.F. passed away in 1998, Billie traveled to various places with her children.
She was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church in Killeen, a member of The Navigator’s Sunday School class as well as the senior member of the Son n Fun small group ministry. She loved her church family dearly.
Billie and her husband had three children: Martha Rucker (Art) (deceased), Patricia Vassaur (Tom) and Royce Rucker (Patti). They also had many grandchildren — Bill Turner (Tiffany), Tami Barclay (Trever), Dustin Rucker (Lonnie), Amanda Dockrey and Jeri Dockery — numerous great-granchildren — Tyler Turner (Kaylynn), Mackenzy Turner, Kelley Ham, Kade Barclay, Chelsie Dockrey, Emma Barclay and Zach Dockrey — and many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Social distancing will be followed. Masks are encouraged but will not be provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Billie to First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3501 E. Elms Road, Killeen.
