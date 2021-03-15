Graveside memorial services for Billie Ware Baize Hogan, 86, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at King Cemetery in Coryell County.
Ms. Hogan died Feb. 27, 2021.
Billie was born Jan. 22, 1935, in Gatesville, to Homer Franklin Baize and Lela Dickie Baize.
She was a graduate of Gatesville High School, was married to Billie Douglas Voss and later married her partner in all things, William Clyde Hogan on Sept. 4, 1981. Billie worked for Odell Geer Construction for many years as well other businesses. Billie never saw a big, bright piece of jewelry that she didn’t love.
Billie had many adventures with her high school friends, including trips to Alaska and Branson. Trips to Louisiana, Las Vegas, Oklahoma with Clyde were memorable and hopefully profitable.
Friday night dinners out with the entire family, hosted by Billie and Clyde, is a treasured memory.
Known as the Dr Pepper Lady while residing at Hillside Medical Lodge, Billie was embraced by multiple pen pals after appealing for Dr Pepper on Facebook during COVID and was assured by Dr Pepper that she would never be without her favorite drink for the rest of her life.
Billie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clyde; and son, Tommy Lynn Voss.
Billie is survived by sons Bobby (Cindy), Barry (Cheri), daughter Tana (Ricky), grandchildren Brian (Taylor), Jamie (Katie), Anamelia (Mark), Charlie Lynn (BJ), Carly, Katy (Chad), Cory and Kristin with 14 great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful for the care and love shown to Billie by Hillside Medical Lodge and Elara Care Hospice, especially Ramona and Stephanie.
Memorials may be made to Hillside Medical Lodge or Elara Care Hospice.
Scotts Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
