Billie Wright

Funeral services for Billie Marie Wright, 84, of Copperas Cove, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 211 W. Avenue B, in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, in Killeen.
Mrs. Wright died Oct. 2, 2021.
She was born Feb. 12, 1937, in Dallas. She had one sister, Reva Reynolds; and two brothers, Johnny and Marvin Reynold.
Billie had five sons, Jeff Stallings, Steven Stallings and Keith Stallings; and two step-sons, David Norman and Bill Norman.
Billie was a God-fearing proud Texas woman who loved her career of being a beautician. She also enjoyed working at Copperas Cove High School as a cafeteria lady.
Among the many hobbies she had, she loved most to paint, dance, crotchet and sewing, playing tennis, camping, country music and barbecues.
Billie was the heart of the family. She touched so many people. She is the very definition of home. Wherever she was at, she made everyone around her feel like they were home.
No matter what she was going through in her personal life, she was always a good conversation, a listening ear, a warm heart of gold, a welcoming home, a good laugh, a smiling face, a giver to anyone who needed it, a good meal and full belly, a loving, strong, talented, proud, hard-working woman, a wonderful mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt and friend.
Survivors include her husband, Ernest Lee Wright; her sister Reva May Crawford; her son Keith Jason Stallings; her granddaughter, Ashley Stallings, her great-grandchildren, Angelina Marie Reeves, Rylan Logan Burks, Jayce Tanner Burks, Kendall-Lee Jade Allen; and her dogs Bandit and Molly Joe. She was a very loved woman and will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Wright family.
