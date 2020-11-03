Billy Anspach

A memorial gathering for Billy Ray Anspach, 25, of Copperas Cove, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Anspach died Oct. 25, 2020.
He was born Feb. 1, 1995, in Killeen to Billie Ray Anspach and Christie Vance.
He graduated from Richard Milburn Academy in Killeen in 2012. Billy loved being outdoors working on anything that needed to be fixed, fishing, and shooting his guns. Billy had a huge heart, which afforded him many many friendships. He would look for a way to help people and would always go out of his way for others.
Mr. Anspach was preceded in death by his grandparents; Norman and Matea Anspach and Jerry Vance.
Survivors include his parents, Billie and Christie Anspach; fiancé, Alannah Smith; brothers, Brandon Anspach and wife, Beverly, Bobby Anspach and wife, Monique, Bryan Anspach and wife, Isabella; grandmother, Shirley Vance; niece, Mia Palacio; nephew, Bryson Anspach; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.