A graveside service for Billy Gene Pederson, 63, of Briggs, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mr. Pederson died Jan. 24, 2020.
He was born March 23, 1956, in Waco to Loyd and Billie Mann Pederson.
He graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1974. In high school, he was in the Rodeo Club and enjoyed riding bulls. In 1976, Bill joined the United States Air Force and served for three years.
Bill worked as a trim carpenter in the construction industry.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Loyd Pederson.
Survivors include his mother, Billie Pederson; one brother, David Pederson and wife, Siobhan; two sisters, Deborah Pederson and Diana Pederson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.