Memorial services for Billy Joe Piper will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at Grace Fellowship Church with a private interment to follow.
Mr. Piper died July 12, 2023, peacefully at his home with his wife of 62 years, Lois Piper by his side.
He was born March 24, 1939, in Lampasas, to Joe and Oveta Piper.
Billy was one of six children. He graduated high school in Cimarron, New Mexico, and enrolled in New Mexico State University, earning a degree in biology with honors. He was in ROTC and was commissioned as an officer in the Army after graduation. He married his beloved Lois in 1961.
Billy served a distinguished and honorable 23 years in the Army, retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel. He didn’t believe in boasting but was awarded several medals and honors, including the Bronze Star while stationed in Vietnam.
Upon retirement from the Army, he began an almost 40-year second career as a defense contractor with a 15-year job as a range control officer on Fort Hood. He finally retired from that field in 2019 to devote his time to his lifetime passion, the family farm. He was a purveyor of hay and cows, with the last few years, mostly at rest. He always said, “he’d rest easy once the last bale was delivered.” It may not have been the last bale, but he’s now at rest.
Billy was a man who believed in God, country and family. His devotion to this trinity is part of his legacy. He leaves behind a legacy of love, life, family and friendships forged through decades.
The family and friends surviving him are vast. To say that everyone is grieving is not an understatement, but a statement of truth.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Veterans Affairs.
In the words of Bill Piper, “Quit burnin’ daylight.”
Mr. Piper is survived by Lois and three siblings, Molly Hilliard of Fort Worth, Jane Finch of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Burke Piper of Eagle Nest, New Mexico; his sister-in-law, Helen Davis of Las Cruces, New Mexico; brother-in-law, Bob Ritchie of Melbourne, Australia; daughter, Leigh Piper; son-in-law, Timothy Martin; grand-children, Justin and Jordan Martin; five great-grandchildren; and daughter, Lori Piper.
Sneed Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
