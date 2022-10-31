Memorial services for Billy Joe Thetford, of Killeen, will be held on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at Groesbeck Funeral Home in Groesbeck, Texas.
Mr. Thetford died at the VA hospital in Temple on Oct. 29, 2022.
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 10:27 pm
Billy grew up at Horn Hill (Groesbeck), served in the Korean war, and had businesses in Waco and Killeen in the past.
Mr. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and his son, Mike Thetford.
He is survived by his son, Brandon Lewis Thetford of China Spring; daughter, Janice Karen Thetford of Killeen; sister, Diane Croy of Frisco; four grandsons and two great granddaughters.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel.
