Funeral services for Billy John Johnston, 81, of Morgan’s Point Resort, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home with Pastor H.K. Ballard officiating. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Johnston died Nov. 6, 2020, in a local hospital.
He was born June 19, 1939 in Alvarado to Laura and Dolphie Johnston.
Crotty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
