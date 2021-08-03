Funeral services for Billy Mallory Miller, 67, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Harker Heights United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Miller died July 31, 2021, and was born Feb. 25, 1954.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.