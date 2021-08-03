Funeral services for Billy Mallory Miller, 67, of Temple, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Harker Heights. Burial with military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Miller died July 31, 2021.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton, which is also in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.