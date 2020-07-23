Billy Morrison

Funeral services for Billy Joe Morrison, 74, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Mr. Morrison died July 17, 2020, at home with family in Belton.
He was born Feb. 8, 1946.
Survivors include his children, Dwayne Morrison, Andre Morrison, Darryl Morrison, Fred Morrison, Samantha Davis, Shawn Anderson and Tammy Pechal; four sisters; five brothers and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 417 S. 13th St. in Temple.
Paul Funeral Home in Marlin is in charge of arrangements.
