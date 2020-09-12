Funeral services for Billy R. Anderson, 63, of Belton, will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel in Belton with the Rev. David Whitley officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mr. Anderson died Sept. 12, 2020, at his home in Belton.
He was born March 15, 1957, in Borger, to Leslie Leon Anderson and Jewell (Gurley) Anderson.
Mr. Anderson received his associate degree from Amarillo College and earned his bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos.
He married Pamela Hughling, March 1, 1981, in San Marcos. Mr. Anderson worked for Philblack in Borger as an operator. He was director of transportation for Temple ISD before working for Killeen ISD.
He retired from Killeen ISD in 2010, after teaching 8th grade career investigation for 26 years. Mr. Anderson was a deacon in the Baptist Church. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Harker Heights.
Mr. Anderson is preceded in death by his father and sister, Betty Gunter.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Anderson of Belton; mother, Jewell Anderson of Belton; brother, Robert Anderson, and wife Margaret of Georgetown; brother-in-law Ronnie Gunter of Fritch; niece Amanda Keeney and husband Daniel; nephew Jordan Gunter of Amarillo.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
