Private family services will be held for Billy Ray Riddle, 86, of Kempner. Burial will follow at Kempner City Cemetery.
Mr. Riddle died Aug. 4, 2020, at a hospital in Round Rock.
He was born Feb. 27, 1934, in Colton County, Oklahoma, to Winfred and Nona Riddle.
Mr. Riddle was a very decorated Vietnam veteran who served for 24 years in the United States Army. He earned awards including the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal with one bronze oak leaf cluster, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal with one bronze service star, Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze service stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with Device (1960), Expert Badge with machine gun bar, and a Sharpshooter Badge with Auto Rifle Bar, Carbine Bar, and Rifle Bar.
He was a beloved family man. On March 22, 1956, Billy married the love of his life, Dorothy. The two of them shared 64 wonderful years together and raised three sons and one daughter together.
Mr. Riddle was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Blake Riddle; and his grandsons, Drew Riddle and Jonas Wilkins.
Survivors include his loving wife, Dorothy; two sons, Warren Riddle of Lampasas and Lance Riddle of Kempner; daughter Dedria Wilkins (Robert) of Kempner, six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two-great-great grandchildren.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
