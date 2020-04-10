Billy Summers

Private graveside services for Billy James “Bill” Summers, 79, of Copperas Cove, will be Tuesday at Restland Cemetery in Gatesville. A tribute video for Bill will be available at www.scottsfh.com.
Mr. Summers died April 9, 2020. He was born March 24, 1941, in Gorman, Texas, to the late Merle and Jake Summers of Comanche County. He grew up and attended school in Copperas Cove.
He was first and foremost a family man; husband, father, and grandfather. He was also a cowboy in his younger years. His horse was Freckles, a fixture in Bill’s cowboy work in the ’60s and ’70s.
Bill married Peggy Walsh, the love of his life, in 1961. He built their house with his own two hands. Together they raised a loving family outside Copperas Cove.
Bill worked at Western Auto (Cove) as a service/product salesman. He was an extremely skilled craftsman, quick learner and expert in various aspects of farm and residential construction.
He assisted his family ranch with all agricultural operations.
He worked for commercial construction among various contract companies at Fort Hood, San Antonio and Dallas as field superintendent.
Bill used his expertise to build two rental properties that would end up housing six soldiers and their families from Fort Hood from the late-’70s to the turn of the century.
He headed field operations of Topsey Water Supply in the ’80s and ’90s, serving his own family and hundreds of community citizens in the greater Topsey area northwest of Cove; a rural community he loved and cherished.
He co-led initial construction and later completed Crestview Christian Church in Copperas Cove.
Upon semi-retirement he ranched, and worked as an electrician journeyman in partnership with a local businessman. Following semi-retirement, he focused completely on his family, and of course some leisure.
His love for his wife, camping and community led him to reside and assist management at Shady Oaks RV Park at Inks Lake where he served as a member of their welcoming group and handyman for several years. He made many friends and enjoyed fishing and story-telling.
Alongside his loving wife, he volunteered countless hours for several years during the ‘70s and ‘80s leading local Cub/Boy Scouts and assisting the Copperas Cove Quarterback Club. In addition, he volunteered several years during the 2010s at the Gatesville Care Center to help disadvantaged citizens.
He is survived by, his wife Peggy Summers, daughter Amy Summers-Cantu, two sons James (Scooter) and Scott, and three grandchildren.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an Alzheimer’s research group of the donor’s choice.
