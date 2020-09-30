No local services are planned for Bilzie Cochran, formerly of Copperas Cove, most recently of Tulare, California.
Mrs. Cochran died Sept. 23, 2020, in Rogersville, Tennessee, surrounded by loved ones.
Bilzie is preceded in death by her parents, Latoyah and Zona Cochran; one brother, Tom Cochran and one sister, Rene Branch.
Survivors include her son, Mark and wife, Dana Easter; daughter, Kay and husband, George Pack; son, Ted and wife, Sarah Easter; nine grandchildren, Sandra Corker, Brandon Whiteley, Kyle Easter, Charles Goff, Stephan Gaston, Kristi Mooney, Michael Gaston, Billy Easter, and Victoria Easter; and 14 great-grandchildren, Elliott Corker, Christopher Corker, Zachary Lewis, Max Lewis, Ethan Gaston, Elijah Gaston, Eva-Mae Gaston, John Mooney, Matthew Mooney, Alexander Goff, Ava-Marie Pack, Dominic Pack, Liam Easter, and Chloe Easter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Rogersville Hospice for their support in her final days.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of local arrangements.
