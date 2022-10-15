Bobbie Jean Willes

A Celebration of Life for Bobbie Jean (Mooney) Willes, 83, of Nolanville, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home chapel. Burial with military honors will be follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.
Ms. Willes died on Oct. 5 2022, at Creekside Terrace Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Belton.
She was born Jan. 17, 1939, in Lillington, North Carolina, to the late Mozelle Sanderfer and John E. Mooney.
In her younger years, Miss Willes had a deep passion for writing and acting, and through the years, she continued her passion for writing. After graduating high school and working odd jobs, she wanted to do more with her life and felt a calling to serve her country by proudly enlisting in the Woman’s Army Corps (WAC) in 1959.
Miss Willes had a profound love of nature, animals and life.
For the past 10 years, she resided in Nolanville with her daughter, Erike’. Prior to that she had lived in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
A special thanks to Killeen East Dialysis Clinic. Miss Ava, Mom loves you and Mr. Bill, stay cool. The family would also like to thank all the special angels, the custodians, CNA’s, therapist, nurses and doctors who made Miss Bobby Willes feel loved during her time at Creekside Terrace Nursing Home.
Ms. Willes is survived by her beloved daughter, Erike’ Willes, one grandson, Damien Willes, and dear friends, Melvin Mason and Cherie Campbell. She also leaves her beloved cats, Jack and Ghost.
