Celebration of Life for
Bobbie Louise Milner
January 3, 1930- April 10, 2022
&
Connie Jo Milner- September 8, 1955- December 14, 2021
We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, to remember two
wonderful people who will be greatly missed.
First Baptist Church
3310 S WS Young Dr
Killeen, TX, 76542
Saturday, June 25, 2022
@ 1pm
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.