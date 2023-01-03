Funeral services for Bobby “Bob” Goodwin, 83, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Burial will follow at Cove City Cemetery, with full Military Honors.
Mr. Goodwin died Jan. 2, 2023.
Bob was born on May 15, 1939, to the late George and Pearl Goodwin in Bristol, Va., but he grew up in Bristol, Tenn., as the youngest of eleven children.
He married Brendagail Berry on Dec. 16, 1961, in Johnson City, Tenn. He was a father to sons, Timothy Allen Goodwin and wife, Diana, and Phillip Anson Goodwin and wife, Renee. He was also grandfather to Tyler Garrett Goodwin and Cassie Jane Goodwin.
As an adult, he was a member of various Independent Christian churches with his home church becoming Crestview Christian Church of Copperas Cove upon his retirement from the military.
Bob’s formal education started in the public school system in Bristol, Tenn. He continued his education where he obtained a BS in Instrumental Music and received his U.S. Army commission as 2nd lieutenant from the ROTC program graduating as a Distinguished Military Graduate in December of 1962. Continuing his education, Bob attended Valparaiso University in Indiana and later received a master’s degree in supervision and management from Roosevelt University. Following his military retirement in 1983, Bob earned a teacher certification through Central Texas College in Killeen.
Bob entered the military assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division Combat Arms Unit at Fort Benning, Ga. He served his detail there before being assigned his career branch with the Adjutant General Corps. Some of his tours of duty other than those spent stateside, were in Korea, Vietnam, and West Germany.
Following his military retirement at Fort Hood, he taught Beginner Band at Avenue E Elementary and Lea Ledger Elementary schools in Copperas Cove, retiring from teaching in 1995. For the fun of staying busy, Bob worked for five years as a Greeter at the new Wal-Mart in Copperas Cove.
He also taught PTLC through Central Texas College for three years. Bob always joked that his next career would be that as a brain surgeon. He never got called to the program.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Johnie and Stella Berry; his brothers, Alvin and Charles Goodwin; sisters, Ruby Goodwin, Thelma Goodwin, Evelyn Hobbs (and spouse), Edan Mae Dunham (and spouse), Hazel Bowman (and spouse), and Linda Hampton (and spouse).
Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Brendagail Goodwin; his two sons, Timothy and Phillip; and his two grandchildren, Tyler and Cassie; also, many nieces, nephews, and friends that have enriched his life.
Bob was a member of the Exchange Club of Copperas Cove from 1980 — 2018, where he served as Division Director.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to American Homeless Veterans, P.O. Box 7001, Greenwood, Indiana 46142-6421; or Crestview Christian Church, P.O. Box 1095 Copperas Cove, TX.
