A memorial service with Air Force honors for retired Staff Sgt. Bobby Matthew Reynolds Jr., 34, of San Antonio, will be at noon Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Reynolds died April 1, 2020, in San Antonio.
He was born May 18, 1985, in Houma, La.
A viewing will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Current COVID-19 restrictions limit visitors to groups of only 10 people at a time. When one person leaves, another may enter, and a minimum of 6 feet for social distancing will be expected and enforced at service, burial and viewing.
