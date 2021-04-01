In Loving Memory of
Bobby Matthew Reynolds, Jr.
May 18, 1985 - April 1, 2020
Your legacy of love and treasured memories will forever be in our hearts.
Mom (Wanda), Dad (Bobby, Sr.), Sisters (LaKeisha & April), Brother (Josh, Sr.) And Daughters (Jaliyah & Bria)
1 Corinthian 13:13
Of faith, hope and love, the greatest of these is LOVE.
