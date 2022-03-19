A military graveside service for retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bobby R. McLeod will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Killeen Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. McLeod died March 17, 2022.
He was born July 3, 1941, in Sumter, S.C., the eldest of 11 children born to Charles and Bessie McLeod.
Chief McLeod joined the U.S. Army when he was 18 and served 31 years with honor and distinction.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Wayne, LaVerne and Stanley; his beloved wife, Berniece; grandson, Josh Williams; sister, Anne Barlow; and nephew, Michael Glenn McLeod.
Survivors include his children: Glenn Williams; Donna Pearson (Dan); Rick Williams; Linda Vermeer (Brad); David McLeod (Candace); Laura ‘Sam’ Gumban (Ernest); and Amy Myers (Gregg); as well as 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Charles ‘Skipper’ McLeod (Marianne); Virginia Campbell (Dwight); Alice Pritchard; Betty Brown (Mark); Barbara McLeod; Cheryl McLeod; and Mike McLeod, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Chief McLeod will forever be remembered for his integrity, honesty, love and dedication to country and family, and his sense of humor. He is deeply and profoundly mourned by his family.
