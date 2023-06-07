A celebration of life for Bobby Ray Reavis will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Tobey Cemetery in Kempner.
Mr. Reavis died on May 31, 2023.
Bobby, a true Texan, was born on Feb. 12, 1938, in Lampasas.
He was the youngest of his lively siblings: Curtis Horace, Leonard Barton, and Hillery Dewayne Reavis.
Bobby was a rock in our family, and although he has now reunited with his loved ones, we still hold him close in our hearts.
We are forever grateful for the unwavering support and care given to Bobby by his beloved friends, Ken Cooney, and Joe Torres, during his final days. Their presence brought comfort and love to Bobby when he needed it the most.
Let’s come together as family, friends, and cousins to pay tribute to our dear Bobby, with those who held a special place in his heart serving as pallbearers.
Bobby’s educational journey took him through Oakalla and Briggs schools, and he proudly graduated from Briggs High School in 1955. He continued his quest for knowledge at Jackson Business College in Lampasas.
The skills he acquired there led him to a fulfilling career at Fort Hood, where he dedicated 32 years of his life. In 1988, he bid farewell to his colleagues, embarking on a well-deserved retirement.
Bobby’s faith was an integral part of his life, and he found solace and community at Oakalla United Methodist Church. He served as a trustee and treasurer, embodying the values of his faith.
Bobby was also an esteemed member of the Tobey Cemetery Association, where he took pride in his role as treasurer. Additionally, he wholeheartedly embraced the responsibility of managing the funds of the Reavis Cousins Reunion Association, leaving a lasting impact on their activities.
Bobby Ray Reavis was a beacon of love, warmth, and unwavering dedication to his family and friends.
Bobby is survived by a nephew, several nieces, and cousins who will forever cherish the memories they shared with him.
As we bid farewell to our beloved Bobby, we carry his love with us, cherishing the memories he bestowed upon us. May his soul find eternal peace, knowing that he was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.
To honor Bobby’s memory, we kindly ask for memorial donations to be made to the Tobey Cemetery Association.
Paula Hasse, the capable treasurer, will ensure that these contributions go towards maintaining the sacred grounds that meant so much to Bobby. Donations can be sent to 14501 S. Hwy. 183, Lampasas, TX 76550.
