Services for Bonnie Boggs, 90, of Florence, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Lawler Baptist Church, County Road 230, Florence.
Ms. Boggs was born May 6, 1930, in Lometa. She died Jan. 22, 2021, in Belton.
Bonnie was the fifth child of eight born to Milford and Minnie Parker. The family eventually moved to Killeen where Bonnie would complete her education at Killeen High School.
On May 6, 1947, Bonnie married Ernest W. Boggs, Jr. In the early years of their marriage, the couple lived throughout Central Texas. However, fifty-plus years of their 59-year long marriage was spent living in Florence.
Bonnie was employed in a variety of occupations during her working years. Among them were nursing home care-giver, post office clerk and lunchroom attendant for Florence ISD.
Most prominent positions among her years of employment were waitress and seamstress. Bonnie spent many years serving at the Mill Creek Country Club in Salado, providing leadership for the wait staff. When she and her husband opened B&B Variety in the mid-80s in downtown Florence, she provided alteration services until her retirement.
Bonnie was a follower of Jesus Christ and a member of Lawler Baptist Church in Florence.
Bonnie was proceeded in death by her husband and parents; two sisters, Alma Dean Ray and Doris “Babe” Dockery; three brothers, Milford Parker, Jr., Nichols “Nick” Parker, and Richard Parker.
Bonnie is survived by her three sons and their wives: Stan and Linda Boggs of Jefferson; Donny and Beverley Boggs of Lott; Kelly and Mindy Boggs of Temple. Two sisters also remain: Nettie Boales and Linda Shahan, both of Killeen.
Also surviving Bonnie is a legacy of nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home at 2900 Williams Drive in Georgetown, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to Lawler Baptist Church, PO Box 685, Florence, Texas 76527 or to the Capital of Texas Alzheimer’s Association located at 5508 Highway 290 West, Suite 206, Austin, Texas 78735.
