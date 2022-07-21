A celebration of life for Bonnie Holland will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 1 at Central Christian Church, 1301 Trimmier Road, in Killeen.
Mrs. Holland died July 9, 2022, in Brownsville, following a two-year battle with a series of complicated health issues.
She was born Jan. 29, 1949, in San Mateo, California, to Cyrus and Sudie Blackburn.
When Bonnie was 6 months old, they moved to Brownsville and established an electronics business. This is where she and her brother grew up.
Bonnie excelled in everything she tried. She loved the Girls Scouts. She was an outstanding student and an avid reader. She was the first runner-up in the Miss Rio Grande Valley Pageant, an affiliate of the Miss America Pageant. She was the valedictorian of Brownsville High School in 1967.
Bonnie attended Southwest Texas State University, now Texas State University. While an undergraduate, she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She was also a proud member of the renowned dance team, The Strutters; “Once a Strutter, always a Strutter!” She earned her Bachelor of Arts in 1971, graduating with highest honors.
She enrolled in graduate school immediately after graduating and was hired to teach English at the university in the fall. In one of her first graduate classes, she met David Holland, a science teacher in Killeen. After several attempts by him to get a date, she finally acquiesced. It worked!
They were married on May 27, 1972, and established a life together and their careers in Killeen. She earned a Master of Arts with highest honors. She served the students of Killeen ISD for 45 years, her favorites being her years as an elementary counselor. She and David marked their 50th anniversary this year.
Family was first and foremost in Bonnie’s life. Her daughter, Amy Kathleen, was born in 1987 and currently resides in Belton. She loved God and was a member of Central Christian Church of Killeen. She was one of many of the members who literally built the building.
Bonnie taught Children’s Church for 20 years and sang in the choir. She also served as worship leader. She was a Girl Scout Leader for many years.
She enjoyed sudoku, sewing, cooking, camping, swimming, reading, gardening, landscaping, walking and sailing (she was the best sailor in the family). She also loved her dogs.
Mrs. Holland is survived by husband David Holland; daughter Amy Kathleen Holland; brother John L. Blackburn (Catherine); the Holland and Cortese families of Little River; Jack and Rosemary Leflore; many nieces, nephews, and cousins and their families; and childhood friend Kathy Martin and Merle Jean Hughs.
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Brownsville is in charge of arrangements.
At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial donation to Central Christian Church or your favorite charity.
