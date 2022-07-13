Services for Bonnie Sue Holland, 73, formerly of Killeen, are pending with Sunset Funeral Homes in Brownsville.
Mrs. Holland died July 9, 2022, in Brownsville after a two-year health issue.
She was a Brownsville native and a long-time resident of Killeen and a school counselor for the Killeen Independent School District.
