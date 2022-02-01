Services for Bonnie Jean Gomez, 84, of Killeen, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Gomez died Jan. 28, 2022. She was born Aug. 10, 1937, in Killeen.
She met the love of her life, Raul Gomez, at the age of 13. They were married in 1954 when she was 16 and he was 19. Shortly thereafter, Raul enlisted in the Air Force, and they became a military family.
After a 20-year career with the military and five children, they returned to Killeen to retire. She worked in the cafeteria at Avenue D School for years. She worked with her husband for many years delivering papers for a local sales paper. She delivered Meal-on-Wheels to elderly people in the community.
She was dedicated to her Baptist faith and active in numerous churches throughout her entire life. She was a lifetime member of the Killeen Riding and Roping Club. She and Raul also invested in and managed real estate properties for over 30 years in Killeen.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Ellis, as well as a sister and three brothers.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Raul C. Gomez; one brother, Billy Joe Ellis of Mineral Wells, TX; daughters, Tonya Warner of Killeen, and Teresa (Scott) Saunders of Lampasas; sons, Terry Gomez of Charleston, South Carolina, Tracy (Allison) Gomez of Lampasas, and Thomas (Laura) Gomez of Harker Heights. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
