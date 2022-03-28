Graveside services for Bonnie Jean Young, 89, of Killeen will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport.
Mrs. Young died March 26, 2022, in Round Rock, Texas. She was born April 20, 1932, in Wilson, Texas.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen prior to the service.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.