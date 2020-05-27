Funeral services for Bonnie Sue Sanders, 88, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Church Harker Heights.
Mrs. Sanders died May 26, 2020.
She was born May 15, 1932, to Louis Alex Lowery and Azlee Claudine Harvey.
Mrs. Sanders loved reading and crocheting blankets for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and spending time with her family. Her favorite reading was the Bible. She enjoyed playing games of all kinds.
Bonnie fulfilled the role of a pastor’s wife for 38 years. She also taught Sunday school, worked in the kitchen cooking meals for children at youth camps located in Amarillo during the summer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas F. Sanders; son, Robert C. Sanders; and son, William A. Sanders.
Survivors include her son, Mike Sanders and wife Angela Sanders; daughter, Peggy Allen; sister, Mary Joyce Moore; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.