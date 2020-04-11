Booker McDonald Jr.

Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Booker T. McDonald Jr., of Killeen, formerly of Marlin, are pending with Robertson Funeral Home in Marlin.
Mr. McDonald died April 9, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born Aug. 22, 1940.
Updated: April 11, 2020 @ 9:00 pm
