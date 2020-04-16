A private service for Booker T. McDonald, Jr. will be held at noon Saturday at the Greater Providence Baptist Church in Marlin, Texas.
Burial will follow at Falls County Cemetery in Marlin.
Mr. McDonald died April 9, 2020.
He was born Aug. 22, 1940 in Calvert, Texas, the second of six children born to the late Rhodie and Booker T. McDonald, Sr.
Until his family moved to Marlin in 1953, he attended Independent Baptist Church, Calvert, Texas under the leadership of Pastor A.E. Chew.
After moving to Marlin, he united with Greater Providence Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor R.A. Westbrook, Sr. and served as a junior deacon, a member of the youth choir, and Sheppard Boys. He remained a faithful member of Providence until his death.
Booker was educated in the Booker T. Washington schools, graduating as a proud BTW Wildcat in 1958. After graduating from high school, he entered the U.S. Army where he proudly served for 24 years.
In Killeen, he was a dedicated member of VFW Post 9191, where he served as Junior Vice Commander, and other leadership positions. He regularly provided rides, planned events and distributed meals to post members. He volunteered at the Temple VA Hospital. He also volunteered at the Battered Women’s Shelter, delivering household goods and toys for the children.
In addition to giving to others, he enjoyed traveling, working outdoors, and spending time with family.
Booker married his high school sweetheart, Byrolyn Hurdle McDonald, on April 17, 1965, in Greater Providence Baptist Church. To this union a son, Victor Andrew (deceased) and two daughters, Ivienette Johnson (Anthony) and Stephanie Mitchell (Tony ) were born.
Survivors include four grandchildren, Shannon Johnson, Halle Mitchell, Christian Mitchell, and Micah Booker Mitchell, brother, Andrew Lee McDonald, sisters, Karen Smith, Mattie Alexander and sisters-in-law who were more like sisters, Helen McDonald, Elizabeth Ann Lang and Gail Hurdle; brothers-in law, Joel Hurdle, Finus Hurdle, Curtis Alexander, and mother-in-law, Mrs. Hortense Hurdle; numerous nephews and nieces who called him Uncle Brother; lifetime friends, Charles and Delores McClure and their sons, his “grand-sons” Tiger, Jerry, and V.L.
In addition to his son, he was met in Heaven by his parents, his brother Eddie Earl and sister Mae Helen.
