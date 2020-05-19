Funeral Services for Sgt. 1st Class Brad Lee Reynolds, U.S. Army, will be at 2 p.m. May 30 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Reynolds died May 16, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born Sept. 3, 1982, in the Republic of Panama.
A visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on May 29 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
