Funeral services for Sgt. 1st Class Brad Lee Reynolds, U.S. Army, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with military honors will be at a later date at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Reynolds died May 16, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born Sept. 3, 1982, to Ellen Weaks Reynolds at Gorgas Army Hospital in the Republic of Panama.
Mr. Reynolds then moved to Wichita Falls at Sheppard Air Force Base, where his mother was stationed. His mother married his Dad, Ed Parnell of Wichita Falls. The family settled in Holliday.
Mr. Reynolds was a graduate of Holliday High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army as an aviation helicopter mechanic. His dedication to the country as well as mentoring soldiers made him decide to make a career out of it. He wanted to make a difference as a non-commissioned officer.
Mr. Reynolds married the love of his life, Marianita Domingo on July 3, 2006, in Holliday surrounded by family and friends.
Mr. Reynolds’ favorite pastimes were spending time with his family. He was an avid fisherman. He especially enjoyed fishing and hunting with his children. He was an ardent fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fines and Delois Weaks of Caraway, Ark., and Dexter and Ernesta Parnell of Lake Arrowhead.
Survivors include his wife, Maria; sons, Brayden Miles and Bryson Michael; daughter Makenna Brooke; parents, Ed and Ellen Parnell of Holliday; brother, J.C Reynolds of Holliday; sister, Elizabeth Parnell of Wichita Falls; and brother Justin Parnell of Tulsa, Okla.; in-laws Freddie and Sisinia Domingo; brother-in-law, Freddie (Red) Domingo Jr. of Cebu City, Philippines; too many aunts, uncles and cousins to list as well as the many other ‘adopted’ family members and a never ending list of loving friends and co-workers around the world. He touched many hearts and lives and will forever be remembered.
A visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
