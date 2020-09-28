Funeral services for Bradley Oates Sr., 65, of Goldthwaite, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton with burial to follow.
Mr. Oates died Sept. 22, 2020. He was born Feb. 20, 1955, in Dallas to Camila and Steven Oates.
Visitation is from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, which is in charge of arrangements.
