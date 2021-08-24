Brandon Weber-Barnett

Funeral services for Sgt. Brandon Lee Raymond Weber-Barnett, 23, will be 1 p.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Weber-Barnett died July 28, 2021.
He was born Dec. 25, 1997, to Ray Barnett Jr. and Melinda Kay Barnett (Crewse) in Willcox, Arizona.
He grew up in Parker, Arizona, and graduated from Parker High School in 2016. Brandon joined the U.S. Army on March 1, 2016, as a Cav. Scout.
While serving his country, he was stationed at Fort Hood and deployed to Iraq from 2018 - 2019. His awards and decorations include: the Army Commendation Medal with a “C” device, Army Good Conduct Medal, Iraq campaign Medal, Overseas Ribbon and the National Defense Service Medal.
Brandon married Julia Anne on April 20, 2019. He loved camping, campfires, the outdoors, fishing, videogames, eating and sleeping.
“Some hills are worth dying on.”
Sgt. Brandon Lee Raymond Weber-Barnett was preceded in death by his grandfather, Billy R. Crewse Sr., and his grandmother, Martha J. Crewse.
Survivors include his wife, Julia A. Garcia-Weber-Barnett; his children, Isabella and Roman; his mother, Melinda Kay Barnett; his father, Ray Barnett Jr.; his brothers, Bradley A. Barnett, Braden A. Barnett and Michael R. Barnett; his sister, Dakota; and his grandmother, Danielle O. Kimzey.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.